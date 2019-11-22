Trenton’s Emily Barras signs with Mercer

Share !



On Wednesday, November 13th Emily Barras signed with the Mercer Bears to play softball. Mercer University is located in Macon, GA and is a Division I college in the Southern Conference. Emily’s mom, dad and Coach Todd Bryant spoke to those in attendance about her work ethic and character both on and off the field. She, no doubt, will be a great addition to the Mercer softball team. The signing was held at the Trenton High School Auditorium.

Go Bears.