Trenton’s Wyatt Langford signs to play baseball for the Gators

Trenton’s Wyatt Langford signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Florida. A life long dream for this Gator lover, he has always been a Gator at heart. The Trenton High auditorium was filled with fellow athletes, friends, and family that came out to celebrate with Wyatt during his signing on Wednesday, November 20. Coach Jason Demartino spoke first about coaching Wyatt in rec-ball, followed by Florida Hardball coaches/founders Kevin Maris and John Colacci who both spoke highly of Wyatt’s athleticism, work ethic, and character.

The Tiger senior is ranked 184th player overall in the United States by Perfect Games, (the largest scouting organization) 37th overall in Florida. Wyatt he has been on two Tiger District Champion teams, two regional champion teams as the Tigers earned a State 1A baseball title in 2017. He has also been selected first team Gainesville Sun baseball team four straight seasons. Wyatt not only plays baseball in Trenton, he also is a big bat on the Florida Hardball baseball team. Wyatt’s combined high school and travel ball stats are: 421 at bats for 164 hits, .389 average, 15 homeruns, 11 triples, 38 doubles and 148 runs batted in. Congratulations Wyatt!

