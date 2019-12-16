Highway 129 was lined with happy people awaiting the annual Bell Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade was a huge success with lots of floats, a marching band, tractors, horses and riders.
On Friday night, Dec. 6 Bell citizens enjoyed a town lighting event.
39th Bell Christmas Parade was a huge success
