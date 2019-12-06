Aschenbrener barn fire

Share !



Matt and Ellen Aschenbrener lost their barn/carport on Wednesday, November 27, to a fire. Several area fire departments including City of Trenton Depart. of Public Safety, Gilchrist County Fire Rescue and Fanning Springs Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8 p.m. According to James Campbell, Gilchrist County Fire Chief reported that when they arrived the 2800 square foot building was fully on fire. The barn was located less then 50 foot from the home. The fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and prevented the fire from spreading to the home which is located at SW 82nd Lane near Trenton. The barn was a total loss and the cause of the fire was ruled accidental. No one was hurt during the fire. The Aschenbreners are the owners of Elle Cocina Tex-Mex restaurant in Trenton.