Aubrey Brown signs with Webber International

Share !



Thursday, December 12, Bell High School’s Aubrey Brown signed her letter of intent to play softball for Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.

Aubrey is the daughter of Barrett and Vicky Brown and the granddaughter of Jerry and Arlene Wilks and Rodney and Patty Brown.

Aubrey hit her first home run at the age of 12 and soon after that is when she decided she wanted to play college softball. Aubrey helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to the playoffs the last two seasons. Last season she batted a 394 with 25 RBI’s.

Aubrey is also a three sport athlete which included a trip to the State 1A finals in Volleyball in 2018.

She will be playing middle infield for the Warriors next season.

Congratulations to Aubrey, her family, and the Bell Bulldog Athletic Department, you continue to make Gilchrist County proud. Go Aubrey and go Warriors!!!

