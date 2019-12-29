Bell FFA Brings Home the Ribbons at Sub-Districts

Share !



By Carleigh Newsom

Both Bell Middle and Senior attended our annual FFA sub-districts. This is a day in which many competitions take place such as public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and tractor driving. Bell FFA is proud of the competing members such as the second place winning middle school parliamentary procedure team, which is made up of our chairman, Jordan LeFebvre and the assembly made of Jackson LeFebvre, Fisher Langford, Dominic Stewart, Jaci Smith and Autumn Cook.

Our creed speaker was Ashlee Thomas and the third place middle school winner in extemporaneous speaking was Jaci Smith. AJ Class took home a blue first place ribbon in tractor driving, as did Carleigh Newsom in extemporaneous speaking, both will go in to compete at the district level in January. Carleigh Newsom was also elected chair of the sub-district.

Over all, Bell FFA had a very successful sub-district and hopes to also have a successful time at districts. Wish Bell FFA good luck.

