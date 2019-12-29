Bell Middle High Staff enjoys Christmas down on the farm

Share !



The Cannon Farm Plantation was the venue for Bell Middle High School staff’s annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 19. Miles Prescott, the event venue’s owner and a 1981 graduate of Bell High said, “This is my way of giving back to my old Alma Mater.” For the past three years, Prescott has welcomed the teachers and staff to the historic farmstead.

Longtime Bell staff members Bill Martin and Billy Mikell were busy grilling steaks for the dinner as the guests arrived. Around 50 staff members enjoyed a fun afternoon of socializing, and Christmas cheer abounded throughout the old farmstead barn.

For six of the staff members it was a bit of a bitter sweet party, because it is their last year at Bell Middle High. Retiring soon are art teacher Lisa Hudson, English teacher Jane McGill, Math teacher Teri Golden, Business teacher Johnnie Cook, FFA advisor Bill Martin and English teacher Sarah Brewster. Many of these teachers have taught their whole career or nearly all their career in Gilchrist County.

The Christmas party was a great success with lots of new memories made at the old historic farm which was founded in 1932 by Bob and Beulah Cannon.

