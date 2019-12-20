CFEC raises $3,735 for Haven Hospice

Share !



Central Florida Electric Cooperative employees worked to raised $3,735 for Haven Hospice with an Employee Cake Auction. The auction was held during their Annual Cooperative Family Fish Fry in November.

CFEC has served the Tri-County area since 1939. Currently CFEC has over 35,000 active services in six counties in north central Florida. CFEC is also an active participant in various community events. Each year they raise funds for organizations such as the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Haven Hospice and supporting programs that directly benefit the people of the communities they serve.