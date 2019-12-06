Christmas on Main Street is Dec. 12 in downtown Trenton

Share !



Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a special appearance in Trenton for the Annual Christmas on Main Street event on Thursday, December 12. Santa can’t wait to see all the good little girls and boys at Capital City Bank beginning at 6 p.m.

Each year the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the free community event, which gives citizens a chance to celebrate the holiday season with friends and neighbors.

Business owners along Main Street will soon begin decorating their storefronts in preparation for Christmas on Main Street. As in years past, local businesses will stay open late to serve refreshments and greet customers who stop by for after hours shopping.

There will be live music throughout the evening at the Trenton Depot. The Messina Brothers will perform with their violins starting at 6:15, Leigh Rogers and Brent Owens will be singing Christmas carols and an additional group will also be part of the live entertainment. A live nativity scene, which will be presented by Jennings Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church, will be set up across the street from the Gilchrist County Journal again this year.

Also 20 or so craft and food booths will be set up along Main Street. The Gilchrist County Woman’s Club will be selling cookbooks, The William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge will be serving hot cocoa and donuts, and the Springhouse Quilters Guild members will be selling handmade gift items and several other civic groups will participate also. The Gilchrist County Journal will be serving home baked cookies and punch again this year inside the Journal office. They will be giving away free 2020 calendars as long as supplies last.

For more information on Christmas on Main Street, call 463-3467.