December 12, 2019 Legals

Share !



SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 13, 2019:

Sidney Roberts, 5439 NW CR 342, Bell, FL 32619, and Scott Akins, PO Box 267, Bell, FL 32619, have submitted an application for new Water Use Permit number 2-041-235806-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1172 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Sections 34 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. December 12, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. November 28, 2019 - January 16, 2020

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered by the Town Council of the Town Bell, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Thursday, January 9, 2020, scheduled for 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Bell Town Hall at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NUMBER 2015-03 AND ESTABLISHING A NEW SALARY FOR THE TOWN CLERK OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Bell Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, they will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Ms. Michelle Rose, Bell Town Clerk, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, Telephone No. (352) 463-6288, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting. Michelle Rose

Town Clerk

Pub. December 12, 20l9.

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 6, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which hearing is a continuance of the Public Hearing scheduled for November 18, 2019, concerning the following:

SUP 2019-06

A request by Bell Ridge Solar, LLC, as agent and applicant for owner, Alliance Dairies, a General Partnership, for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 523 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State SE 46 Way; Co. Rd. 337/Co. Rd. 232; Off Co. Rd. 232; and SE CR 232; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Numbers: 16-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 10-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 16-09-16-0000-0002-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0004-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0001-0000; and 15-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter may be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 12, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF ACTION

Gilchrist County

BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING

IN RE: The license to practice Nursing

Alicia M. Owens, C.N.A.

2566 NW 50th Street

Bell, FL 32619

CASE NO.: 2018-11511

LICENSE NO.: CNA305182

The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Judson Searcy, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9898.

If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by January 2, 2020 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. November 21, 28 and

December 5, 12, 2019.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 6, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-14

A request by Dawn F. Marsh, as applicant and President of Fun 4 Kids 1, Inc., a Florida Corporation, seeking Site and Development Plan approval for a Day Care Center, in a Commercial land use category located on approximately 1.000 acres, more or less, at property location described as 2739 SW 19th Circle, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 18-10-15-0176-0000-0011.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 12, 2019.

_______________

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND

SECURITY FEDERAL

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Unincorporated Areas of Gilchrist County, Florida, Case No. 19-04-4501P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/plan/prevent/fhm/bfe, or call the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

Pub. December 12 and 19, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 6th, 2020 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-01

A request by Tom Sturgeon, manager of TRS Holdings, LLC, for a Special Use

Permit for an expansion of the existing campground commonly known as ‘Ellie Ray’s’ in an Agriculture (A-2) and Environmentally Sensitive Land (ESA-2) land use category located on approximately 80 acres, more or less, at locations described as 3349 NW 110th ST, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Tax Parcel Numbers: 12-07-14-0000-0001-0000; 12-07-14-0000-0002-0000; 12-07-14-0000- 0002-0010; 12-07-14-0000-0002-0020; and 12-07-14-0000-00003-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community

Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 12, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Shane Anderson

Description: Publishing

7758 SE 83rd CT.

Newberry, Florida 32669

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the party interested in said business is: Steven Alex

Pub. December 12, 2019