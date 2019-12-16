December 12, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Kathleen Ann Bolton

Kathleen Ann Bolton of Newberry, FL, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 74 years old. She was born on December 21, 1944 in Jacksonville, FL to parents Roy and Ona Lam and had made Newberry her home for the past 40 years. Kathleen was a Real Estate and Property Manager and was of the Presbyterian faith.

She is preceded in death by her son, Billy Parrish and by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Holder of Newberry, her daughter, Whitney Reed of Bell, her sons, Joey Metts of Orlando, James (Christina) Metts of Newberry and Travis Holder of Bronson and 3 grandchildren.

A graveside service for Kathleen was held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trenton Cemetery with Pastor Andy Cook officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

William “Bo” Penn Douberly, Sr.

“And the cowboy rides away..”

William Penn Douberly, Sr, aka Bo, went to heaven on Saturday, December 7th. Bo knew God needed help with his watermelon patch this year and couldn’t wait to show him how it’s done. Bo’s love for farming and family was present every day of his 89 years on this earth. He started a successful farming operation in Immokalee in the 1950’s. He moved to the Gilchrist county area in the early 1970’s. His love for the land evolved into a family operation, continued today by his son Bill Douberly. Whether he was running a tractor, or catching up at the local café, he was always doing what he loved. He was a hard-working farmer, who through good times and bad, supported and loved his family.

Being one of eight siblings, his immediate and extended family is vast. His wonderful wife Dorothy has been by Bo’s side for the past 65 years. His children Sandra Cook, Cathy Jones (Tom), Cindy Salvadori (Louis) and Bill Douberly Jr. (Jodi), along with his grandchildren Kasey, Benjamin (Erin), Stephanie (Rich), Tristan, Cavender, Kate and Anni and four great grandchildren will all miss him greatly. He touched so many in his time on earth, we thank everyone for their love and kindness during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Funeral services for Bo will be Wednesday, December 11th at Pine Grove Baptist Church of Trenton, 16655 NW County Rd 339, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, from 10 until 11, at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services of Newberry.

_______________

James Joseph Gamberton

James Joseph Gamberton of High Springs passed away on Tuesday, December 3rd at the James A. Haley Veteran’s Medical Center in Tampa. He was 76 years old. Mr. Gamberton was born on March 14, 1943 to James Hamilton and Florence Bassett Gamberton in Washington, DC and had been a resident of High Springs since moving from Alameda, CA 33 years ago.

Mr. Gamberton proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a member of American Legion Post #149 in Newberry and was also a member of Canvas Church of Alachua.

Mr. Gamberton is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Coates Gamberton of High Springs; daughter, Jayme (Charles Hodge) Wootten of High Springs; sister, Judith Gamberton Kennedy of Mt. Laurel, NJ; brother, Jeffery (Margaret) Gamberton of England and five grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at High Springs Cemetery with Pastor Ron Peeples and Pastor Mark Johns officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Jason Thomas Herring

Jason Thomas Herring, Dixie’s very own Mr. Two Bits, was born October 30, 1970 to Mickey and Jennie Herring and joined Jesus on December 1, 2019.

Jason is survived by his mother, Jennie Herring; brother, Hubel Herring (Tina); sisters, BoKaye Wright (Nathan) and Haley Herring; his four nieces, Kylah, Nathalie, Anniston, Bexleigh Jase; nephews, who he referred to as “them boys”, Jaxson and Graycen, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceeded in death by his father, Mickey Herring; his grandparents, Harold and Edith Herring and Thomas and Floretta Lamb; Uncle Ronnie Herring and many others.

On December 1st Jason’s greatest wish came true. He met his dear friend Jesus and was reunited with all friends and family that went before him. Jason was healed in his body, mind and soul, in his words, Jason was made “normal.” Jason was not normal, he was extraordinary. Jason touched the life of anyone who met him or talked with him. He was a simple man, he wanted to watch football, either his Gators or his Bears, he wanted to go to church on time, which meant 10 minutes early for everyone else, to ride his four wheeler, and eat all the food, except oranges of course because he hated oranges. Jason wanted to win people over to Jesus, to preach. Many days in his childhood you would hear the familiar sound of Jason preaching to his imaginary congregation. Countless times you could hear him pray for anyone or anything he thought needed it. Jason wasn’t like everyone else. He was special, a genuine loving innocent soul who never did anyone wrong or had a bad thought about anyone. He never met a stranger and considered many family. Jason was extraordinary. The hole he leaves in our hearts, our family and our community is extraordinary. Thousands of tears have been shed over him while his mind and spirit left him, but none of the pain we endured over the last two years compares to the peace we now have in knowing his suffering is over. This separation is just temporary though, we will see him again. Don’t think this is the end for Jason, oh no, rejoice, for he has been made whole.

Funeral services for Jason were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment followed at the Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Lucy L. McCann

Mrs. Lucy L. McCann, also known as “Chank”, was born October 25, 1919 to the late Archie Ann English and the late Handy Williams. Lucy passed away at home December 3rd, she was 100 years old. We call her blessed.

Lucy was a very industrious and enterprising woman, in addition to driving a school bus in the 1960’s, she worked as a hotel and restaurant manager in Fanning Springs. She was also a very talented seamstress, she used this talent to make money sewing for both black and white women alike. She owned a candy store for local neighborhood children. This work ethic and spirit of entrepreneurship is reflected in both her children and her grandchildren. She attended Royal Temple Church and was the mother of Miracle Deliverance Center of Cross City, FL.

Lucy was married to the late Jerry McCann, Sr. for over 64 years before he passed away.

She had two brothers, Eddie and Mack Williams; six sisters, Dolly Mae, Mammie, Dorothy, Evelyn and Annie Mae all deceased. She leaves behind two loving sisters, Margret Desue and Queen Esther Albert.

She was blessed with 10 children: Evelyn (late Charles Harris), Margret (late James Buie), Jerry Jr. (Arlette McCann), Jackie (late Roy Bradley), Geraldine Butler, Larry McCann, La French Rollins, Tyrone McCann, Wendell McCann and Donald McCann, all living. 33 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. McCann will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Timmothy B. McCann officiating. Interment will follow at Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Daniel Franklin Middleton

Mr. Daniel Franklin Middleton Sr. of Old Town passed away on Tuesday, December 3rd at the Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Gainesville. He was 87.

Born in Fernandina Beach, he has lived in the Old Town area for the last 30 years coming from Fort Myers. Mr. Middleton was a member of the Old Town United Methodist Church. He was a past president and lifelong member, of the Tice Lions Club and he was a business owner of Middleton Appliance Repair working as a licensed Frigidaire repairman for over 40 years. In his spare time he enjoyed wood working, yard work and loved his flowers, but what he loved the most was the time with his family.

Mr. Middleton is survived by his son, Daniel F. Middleton Jr.; daughter, Dana Brownell; two step-daughters, Maebelle Hudson and Kathy Rifenberg; brother, Charles Middleton; four sisters, Mary Ann Calvert, Joan Banks, Gloria Jean Middleton and Maudie Bacon; grandson, Colby Brownell; several step- grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Middleton is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland. Please sign the guestbook online at: knaufffuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Willie Mae Pinner Boyette Prime

Willie Mae Pinner Boyette Prime, 97, of Cross City was called home by her Heavenly Father on November 27th.

Willie Mae was born in Dixie County on September 3, 1922 to William M. Pinner and Liza Adaline Baker Pinner. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She served as Mission Friends teacher at FBC and Sunday School teacher at Lydia Baptist prior to moving her membership to FBC. She retired from USPO as a rural route mail carrier serving the First District area.

Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, William and Liza Pinner; sisters and brothers, Clara Chavous, Cora Sapp, Homer, Leon and Arthur Pinner; her husbands, James Boyette and Kermit Prime and her son, William Bruce Boyette. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Prime were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1st at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment followed at the Summerville Cemetery in Old Town. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.