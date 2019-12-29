December 26, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. November 28, 2019 - January 16, 2020

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 21-2018-CA-000051

AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES, INC.

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES M. POWELL, et at,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated October 17, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-000051 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, in which American Financial Resources, Inc, is the Plaintiff and James M. Powell; Pamela Baker Powell; Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against The Herein named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 14, SANDERS OAKS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 51, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2001 DEER MANUFACTURED HOME, BEARING VIN NUMBERS GAFLY39A15259DC21 AND GAFLY39B15259DC21; TITLE NUMBERS 82924363 AND 82924342.

A/K/A 800 NW 27TH WAY, BELL, FL 32619.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 10th day of December, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Submitted By: Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impared, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. December 19 and 26, 2019.

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. December 26, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-58

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN DAVID FUGETT, also referred to as John O. Fugett,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN DAVID FUGETT, also referred to as John O. Fugett, deceased, whose date of death was June 20, 2019 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 19 , 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Kathy J. Fugett

3072 Erwin Road

Jackson, Ohio 45640

Pub. December 19 and 26, 2019.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000043

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR CIM TRUST 2016-4, MORTGATE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-4,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, BONNIE L. DAY, DECEASED, et at,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated October 17, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-000043 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, in which U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for CIM Trust 2016-4, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2016-4, is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by, through, under, or against, Bonnie L. Day, deceased; Angela Lopez a/k/a Angela Steck a/k/a Angela Laviolette; Derick Abbott Day; Equity One Inc. d/b/a Equity One Financial Services Company; Thomas Steck; Wendy Steck; Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against The Herein named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE-QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR EXISTING COUNTY GRADED ROAD. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A DOUBLEWIDE 1987 WOODHILL MOBILE HOME, BEARING TITLE NUMBERS 43782488 AND 43778622; VIN NUMBERS 6612D4531A AND 6612D4531B. A/K/A 2049 SW 45TH AVE, BELL, FL 32619.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 10th day of December, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Submitted By: Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impared, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. December 19 and 26, 2019.

____________________

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida (the “City”), will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 or as soon thereafter as the same may be heard, at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 50th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693, on the proposed issuance by the City of its notes or bonds in one or more series (the “Notes”), in a principal amount not to exceed $5,500,000, the proceeds of which will be used to make a loan to Health Facilities, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Borrower”) for the purposes of: (i) refunding the Gilchrist County, Florida, First Mortgage Revenue Bonds, which were issued to (a) refinance outstanding indebtedness of the Borrower, the proceeds of which were used by the Borrower to acquire, construct, furnish and equip a 60 bed nursing home located at 7280 State Road 26 in Fanning Springs, Florida, known as the Tri County Nursing Home (the “Facility”) and obtain the certificate of need for a 21 bed addition thereto, and (b) construct, equip and furnish a 21 bed addition to Facility; (ii) financing the replacement of the roof, the acquisition and installation of a new air conditioning system and other capital improvements, and (iii) paying certain costs of issuance of the Notes. The Facility will continue to be owned and operated by the Borrower after the issuance of the Notes. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing, which will be the only public hearing held concerning the issuance of the Notes. Any person desiring to present oral comments should appear at the hearing. Written comments may be submitted on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, to the City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. Attention: City Clerk.

The Notes will not be general obligations of the City, the State of Florida, or any political subdivision thereof, but will be special, limited obligations of the City payable solely from the repayment of the City’s loan by the Borrower. No taxing power of the City, the State of Florida, or any political subdivision thereof will secure or support the Notes.

If a person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at the subject meeting, he or she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based (Fla. Stat. Sec. 286.0105). In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person who may require special accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-463-2885 Ex 201 at least 72 hours prior the meeting date.

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.147(f) - 1.

Pub. December 26, 2019

______________________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. December 26, 2019

____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 2008 Ford F150 VIN #1FTRX12W28FC23403, 2018 Ford Escape VIN #1FMCU0F79JUC73420, 2017 Toyota Corolla VIN #2T1BURHEXHC829337, 2006 Pontiac G6 VIN #1G2ZF55B564182801, will be sold at Public Auction on January 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. December 26, 2019.

__________________________