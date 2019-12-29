December 26, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Thomas “Tom” Carmen D’Amico

Thomas “Tom” Carmen D’Amico was a resident of Cross city and the son of the late Olga and Thomas D’Amico. Tom was born on February 13, 1946 and passed away unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident on December 6th. He was a member of the Navy and later pursued a career as a house painter. Tom was a hard worker and valued the outcome of a well-done job. He was blessed to be an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where he found solitude with the Lord.

Tom is survived by his five children, Thomas Dean, Deneene, Michael, Adrea, Tommy and a brother, Gary. Tom will be missed by all that loved him.

A memorial service for Tom was held on Thursday, December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cross City.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Beverly Ann Rand

Beverly Ann Rand, age 80, of Trenton was born on May 15, 1939 in Kalamazoo, MI. She passed away peacefully on December 13th in Gainesville surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Jack Rand; her adoring children, Terry Rand, Jackie (Dennis) Holt and Tonjia Rand; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was a loving woman who would bring laughter into any room she entered.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Cheryl Ann Sheppard

Cheryl Ann Sheppard of Bell passed away on Sunday, December 8th at her residence. She was 46 years old. Cheryl was born on December 18, 1972 to parents James and Evelyn Sheppard in Orlando and had made Bell her home since 1993. She had previously worked in retail sales and was of the Baptist faith.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Clapper Sheppard of Bell; her brothers, James Sheppard and William Sheppard of Bell and her sister-in-law, Georgianna Lowery of Bell.

A graveside service for Cheryl was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th at Townsend Cemetery in Bell. The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, December 17th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m..

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________