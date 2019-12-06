December 5, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:30 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; Ordinance 2019-06, Amending Ordinance 2006-16 to increase the Tourist Development Tax

4:00 p.m. Ann Almond; Roads located in Appaloosa Trails

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. December 5, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. November 28, 2019 - January 16, 2020

______________

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, also serving as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 5:30 pm, or as soon as possible thereafter, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Discussion Items

1. Trash Burning Ordinance

E. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2019-04; Water/Sewer Payment Schedule; 2nd Reading

2. Ordinance 2019-05; Comprehensive Plan Amendment, 1st Reading

3. Ordinance 2019-06; Land Development Regulation Amendment; 1st Reading

F. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, November 12, 2019

2. October Financial and Expenditures Reports

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Canvassing Board Meeting to immediately follow the Regular Commission Meeting. Canvassing Board members are: Commissioner Marsha Hellams, Commissioner Craig Ruede, and Commissioner Randy Rutter.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. December 5, 2019

____________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2014 BLX Peace Sport MC VIN# LHJTLBBN8EB820086, will be sold at Public Auction on January 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. December 5, 2019.

_____________

NOTICE OF ACTION

Gilchrist County

BEFORE THE BOARD OF NURSING

IN RE: The license to practice Nursing

Alicia M. Owens, C.N.A.

2566 NW 50th Street

Bell, FL 32619

CASE NO.: 2018-11511

LICENSE NO.: CNA305182

The Department of Health has filed an Administrative Complaint against you, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting, Judson Searcy, Assistant General Counsel, Prosecution Services Unit, 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C65, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3265, (850) 558-9898.

If no contact has been made by you concerning the above by January 2, 2020 the matter of the Administrative Complaint will be presented at an ensuing meeting of the Board of Nursing in an informal proceeding.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending this notice not later than seven days prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone: (850) 245-4640, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (V), via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. November 21, 28 and

December 5, 12, 2019.

_____________________

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Proposes Critical Habitat for Freshwater Mussel in Georgia and Florida

The public invited to comment on the proposal

On 11/27/2019, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) published in the Federal Register a proposal to designate critical habitat for the Suwannee moccasinshell, a freshwater mussel protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) since 2016. The Service also made available a draft economic analysis of the potential impact of the Suwannee moccasinshell’s critical habitat designation on various sectors of the economy. The Service proposal designates Suwannee moccasinshell critical habitat in three separate locations across approximately 190 miles of stream channel in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee, and Union Counties in Florida; and in Brooks and Lowndes Counties in Georgia. The proposal does not include any terrestrial lands, only stream channels up to the ordinary high water line.

The proposed critical habitat rule, draft economic analysis, other supporting information, and instructions on how to comment and request a public hearing are available at https://www.regulations.gov/. In the Keyword box, enter Docket FWS–R4–ES–2019–0059, which is the docket number for this rulemaking. Submit request for public hearing in writing by 01/13/2020. TDD users can call 1-800-877-8339. Public comments and supporting information must be received or postmarked on or before January 27, 2020.

For more information visit:

https://www.fws.gov/southeast/faq/suwannee-moccasinshell-critical-habitat/.

Pub. December 5, 2019.