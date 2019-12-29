Drummond Community Bank also donated their annual bake sale proceeds to Haven this year, totaling $1,580. This was the bank’s 15th annual bake sale for Haven; they are always held the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Drummond Community Bank Vice President, Ben Lott said the Chiefland community has a lot of people that cook and bake really well, and that they love doing it for Haven.
Drummond Community Bank makes donation to Haven Hospice
