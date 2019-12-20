Hallie Bryant signs with University of South Florida

Share !



On Wednesday, December 11th Hallie Bryant signed her National Letter of Intent to join the University of South Florida Bulls to play softball. There was a great crowd of both students, faculty, family and Tiger fans. Several of Hallie’s former THS and Gold teammates came to celebrate with her.

Scott Guthrie (former THS coach), Josh Sullivan (work out coach), Jeremy McFadyen (travel ball coach) and Todd Bryant (high school coach and dad) all spoke about watching Hallie grow up these last four or five years, her work ethic and determination, and her softball progression. Hallie has played her entire travel ball career with the Gainesville Gold organization and began her career at THS playing for Scott Guthrie as a 6th grader. As a travel ball player Hallie was able to play in some of the most elite tournaments in America and has had the honor to play with and against some of the best players in the sport.

In the last three high school seasons she has averaged hitting over .500 and has accumulated 97 stolen bases in 99 attempts. Most importantly, during that period THS has won three straight district championships, was the 2018 1A State Runner Up and the 2019 1A State Champion. Go Tigers and Go Bulls.