Hundreds attend Annual Christmas on Main

By Cindy Jo Ayers

Nearly perfect weather brought out a large crowd to enjoy the sights and sounds of the 12th Annual Christmas on Main Street in Trenton. The event was a joy for young and old alike, as they strolled down Main enjoying the sights and sounds of Christmas. Some enjoyed stopping in for a free bag of popcorn from Central Florida Electric, employees Sherry McElroy and Madi Redd were busy handing out bags of fresh popcorn throughout the evening.

Long lines of youngsters formed for a chance to ride on the ice slide which was set up next to the depot. The City of Trenton sponsors the much enjoyed slide each year.

Youngsters ready to share their list of wishes with Santa showed up at Capital City Bank. Moms and dads enjoyed taking lots of photos of their children sitting on Santa’s knee.

Union Baptist Church gave away 300 barbecue sandwiches, bracelets that were imprinted with the words, “God is good” and lip balm.

Down at the Depot there were several singing groups entertaining throughout the event. Also, as always, one of the big events of the night was the annual bike giveaway. This year some 35 bikes were given away to some very happy children.

Several local craft venders were selling their wares and several food venders were also on hand for the event.

Springhouse Quilters sold handmade items at their table and Gilchrist County Woman’s Club members sold cookbooks during the event.

Several local businesses sponsored booths that gave away items such as Tri-County Metals who gave out hot chocolate and goody bags for the children. Down at the Gilchrist County Journal, the girls were handing out freshly baked cookies of all sorts. The cookies were custom baked by Cindi and Aleta Sheffield.

Christmas on Main Street is sponsored each year by the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the City of Trenton.

This year the event was a wonderful way to usher in the Christmas season for families in this area.