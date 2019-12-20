Jacksonville man charged with DUI Homicide in death of four friends from June 9, 2018 crash in Gilchrist Gilchrist

Share !



By John Ayers

A Jacksonville man was charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury and DUI with Property Damage and was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on December 13, 2019 and placed in the Duval County Jail involving the death of four friends in a traffic crash June 9, 2018 on US 129 at the Caution light of County Road 340, a dangerous intersection, two miles north of Bell.

Florida Highway Patrol announced that the investigation of the two vehicle crash resulted in the arrest of Blake Delapaz, 20, of Jacksonville who was the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Impala when he failed to stop at the intersection as he and his four friends were traveling east on CR-340. FHP Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran through the Stop sign into the intersection from the west. A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Aimee Williams, 28 of Trenton was traveling north on US 129 when the vehicle struck the passenger’s side of the Delapaz’s Chevrolet. As a result of the impact of this crash, Alysia Littlejohn, Hayden Raulerson, Cameron Bell and Isabella Garcia who were all passengers in the Chevrolet, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Gilchrist County Emergency Services. Blood tests taken revealed that the driver of the Chevrolet was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The investigation also revealed that the four passengers, all of Jacksonville, were under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was seriously injured in this crash and she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Blake Delapaz was also critically injured and he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.