Joyce Teague wins Golden Spoon Award at 4-H Christmas bake off

The Gilchrist 4-H Holiday Bake-Off was held Dec. 2 at the Trenton Community Building. The 4-Her’s dropped off their entries between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Monday morning and returned at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy the treats they had made with friends and family and to learn who had been awarded the giant golden spoon.

The giant Golden Spoon winner was Joyce Teague, with a carrot cake. It was decorated with white chocolate and pretzel Christmas trees and garnished with sugared rosemary sprigs and sugared cranberries. Joyce will have her name added to the plaque at the 4-H Clubhouse. Awarded 2nd and 3rd place behind her were Ashlyn Berry with a Turtle Pumpkin Pie and Laurel Bacom with Candied Citrus Peels, respectively.

There were entries in ten of the 13 classes available to enter. The first place in each received a small golden spoon. The Cloverbuds showed up with great entries. Christian Fussell made Brownies, Macee Mathis baked Brown Sugar Squares, Maggie Marquis made Peanut Butter Cookies, Emma Jones made Brownies and Sweet Potato Mash Up Pie, Anisten Blair made Cream Cheese Pie, Brody Masters baked Holiday Cake, and Addy Faye Robson made Chocolate Chip Cookies with vanilla icing.

The Golden Spoons in each of the classes was as follows: Appetizers: Linden Teague for her Buffalo Chicken Dip, Breads: Merry Bacom for Blueberry Bread, Brownies/Bar Cookies: Kelsey Wilkerson (Brownies), Candies: Laurel Bacom for Sour Candied Citrus Peels, Cakes: Joyce Teague for her Carrot Cake, Cookies: Gracey Fordham for Oatmeal Lace Cookies, Cupcakes: Aubrie Blair with Red Velvet cupcakes, Pies: Ashlyn Berry for Turtle Pumpkin Pie, and Specialty Items: Joyce Teague for Pecan Log.

There were 39 entries from 31 4-Hers and the adults entered 8 pots of chili to be judged and enjoyed. Ms. Kelli Lane’s chili was voted the best Chili!