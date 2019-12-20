Lady Tiger Basketball Dec. 7 – Dec. 12

Share !



Lady Tigers defeat Hilliard Dec. 7

The Trenton Lady Tigers basketball team leads the district after Trenton shelled Hilliard Saturday afternoon 65-30. Trenton’s Janiyah King was selected the Lady Tigers “Player of the Game” after the junior center shot 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 5 blocked shots in the 65-30 victory. Janiyah King also was 100% from the field as she shot 10 of 10 from the floor. She also added 2 of 3 from the free throw stripe.

Trenton’s Kinsey Akins shot 12 points and Emily Barras shot 75% from the free throw line and was 100% hitting 3 of 3 from the field.

The Lady Tigers came out hot in the first quarter shooting 23 points while holding the Red Flashes to 5. Trenton held a 31-12 lead at halftime. In the second half the Lady Tigers out scored the Red Flashes 34-18 to breeze away with this win.

Trenton will travel to Chiefland to meet the Lady Indians on Thursday night with the tip-off set for 6:30. Trenton will host Bell on Friday night with the girls getting underway at 6:30. Trenton will host Interlachen on Tuesday night with the game set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Go Tigers!

Lady Tigers edge Hornets in victory

The Trenton Lady Tigers battled with the Lafayette County Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to steal a win 58-53 in Mayo. Trenton’s Samarie McHenry was named the Lady Tigers’ Player of the Game as the junior forward shot 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Tiger’s victory.

Trenton’s Kinsey Akins and Bri Becker each shot 12 points for the Lady Tigers. Trenton scored 21 points on offense while their defense capitalized on 33 Hornets turnovers scoring 23 points respectively. Trenton collected 44 rebounds in this game with 13 total assists and 13 steals in this wining effort.

The Lady Tigers had a battle on their hands as they earned a 29-28 lead at halftime. Trenton outscored Mayo 18-10 in the third period and was outscored 15-11 to earn the 58-53 victory.

Trenton will host the Smith Asset Management Company basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday, December 20-21, 2019. The Tigers invite everyone to come be a part of the Pre Christmas classic as basketball teams from north Florida will take place in the girls and boys tournament schedule format.

Trenton tops Lady Indians Thursday

The Lady Tigers of Trenton traveled to rival Chiefland Thursday, Dec. 12 to face the Indians. This game was out of hand after the first quarter as the Lady Tigers held a 20-3 lead. The Tigers cruised to a 64-10 victory over the Lady Indians. Trenton’s Kinsey Akins was named the Lady Tigers’ Player of the Game as the junior guard scored 11 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, had 7 steals and 6 assists in the Tigers victory. The guard shot 83% from the free throw line in this game.

The Trenton basketball teams will host the SAMCO basketball tournament on Friday and Saturday in Trenton. Come out and enjoy this outstanding basketball tournament. Go Tigers!