Trenton, Bell, and Bronson win in first round SAMCO Christmas Tourney

Share !



The Trenton Tigers won a hard fought battle from Taylor County 81-66 in the first round of the Smith Asset Management Co. Christmas Tournament Thursday night, Dec. 19, in the Tiger gym. Trenton’s Trent Becker was selected as the Tigers Player of the Game for leading the host in this contest.

Trenton and Taylor County traded baskets all throughout the first half, as the Tigers held onto a 3-5 point lead. In the closing minute of the second period, the Wildcats pressed the Tigers and enabled the visitors to take a 35-31 lead into intermission. Taylor County lived by the 3-point basket, as they stayed hot from beyond the arch in the opening half.

In the third period, the Tigers cut the lead and tied the game, entering the final period. Trenton. The Tiger’s hustling defense combined with the Wildcats inability to make a 3 point field goal in the fourth period allowed the Tigers to cease the momentum and take the win.

---

Bell was in a dog fight with the visiting Dixie County Bears in the 6 p.m. game. Bell’s quickness and fiery defense provided the Dawgs with the edge they needed to come out with the 44-34 victory in the end.

---

In the opening game of the 2019 SAMCO Christmas Tournament, Bronson defeated Lafayette County 61-44.

