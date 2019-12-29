Trenton Boys Soccer

Share !



The first home game was against Dixie County on December 10 and it was the first ever home game that THS won, 2-0.

The second home game was against Williston on December 12, where the Tigers lost 5-0.

The third home game was played against Fort White, Trenton beat them 4-3. The Tigers were down at half-time 2-1. Fort White scored on corner kicks and THS gave up a goal in the beginning of the second half, making the score Fort White 3 - Trenton 1. The boys didn’t give up, they rallied back to score 3 more goals to get the win 4-3.

Jonah Johnson was the first to score for THS, the Tigers took the lead 1-0. Jacob Alvarado scored the second goal. Connor Balanis scored the third on a hard-fought effort play to make sure the ball made it in the goal. C.J. Loy was fouled in the penalty area, that gave him the opportunity to take the penalty kick, where he composed himself and focused on the task at hand. C.J. kicked the ball past the goal keeper and scored the fourth overall goal of the game, giving THS the lead. It was a collective effort by the team and a hard fought game.

Right now C.J Loy is Trenton’s leading scorer with 5 goals and 2 assists on the season.

The fans were loud and awesome. They are the 12th man. The support for the THS soccer team has been amazing. We have the best fans around! Go Tigers!

