Trenton Ladies Soccer

Share !



Trenton Ladies Varsity Soccer is off to a great start for the season. They have played 8 games with 4 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie.

Their leading scorer is Nevaeh Pogue with 17 goals. Captain Zoe Marin has 4 goals, Clare Watson has 2 goals, Rebecca Drilling and Lilly Mayo both have 1 goal each. It has been wonderful for Trenton High School to host home games this season. The next two games are at home on January 9, starting at 5:00 p.m. against Interlachen and January 10 also at 5:00 p.m. against Newberry. Come out and support the Lady Tigers!

