Trenton man arrested Sunday after barricading himself in home

At approximately 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1st, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a possible suicidal male subject that was barricaded inside their home in the Northeast section of Trenton.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Department of Public Safety responded and found the subject barricaded in his home. It was determined that the subject, David Parrish, 37, had an active Felony Warrant from Alachua County. After numerous attempts by law enforcement, family and friends, the subject refused to come out.

The Alachua County SWAT team was called to the scene at NE 1st Ave and NE 7th Street. When the SWAT team arrived, the subject exited the back of the residence and was taken into custody and arrested for an out of county felony warrant and Aggravated Assault on an Officer/Firefighter/EMT.

Trenton Public Safety Chief Matthew Rexroat stated that he appreciated the help of Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the Alachua County SWAT Team.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said he was grateful that the situation ended as peaceful as it did and the Sheriff’s Office will do whatever they can to keep citizens and law enforcement members safe.