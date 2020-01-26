Share !



Mildred Icosaler Webb Brown

Mildred Icosaler Webb Brown, 81, of Cross City passed away January 18.

Mrs. Brown was born May 28, 1938 in Jacksonville. She married Robert Lee Brown from Cross City on May 31, 1956. She graduated High School and then Alamogardo Normal Institute where she earned her teaching certificate. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of New Mexico. She taught in Las Vegas before retiring in 2004. After retirement she moved to Cross City, where she enjoyed reading all the books she never had time for, spending time with her family, gardening and volunteering. She had been a member of the Dixie County Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Dixie Divas Red Hat Ladies, the Solo Flight Bible Study at the First Baptist Church, the Cross City Lions Club, a member of the N.C.O. Club with the United States Airforce and was the Commander of the D.A.V.A. Chapter 63 of the Tri County in 2011.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughters, Pamela Kay Smith of Cross City and Judy Darlene Hanson of Las Vegas, NV; her grandson, Robert Corey Smith of Las Vegas, NV and other extended family members.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Otis I. Brown

Otis I. Brown, 76, of San Mateo, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 15th at his home following an extended illness.

He was born in Gainesville and had lived in Putnam County for over 50 years. Otis was a veteran of US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a 1963 graduate of Bell High School in Gilchrist County and was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. He also attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Palatka Ward. Otis had worked as a clamp operator for Georgia Pacific and retired after many years of service. In his leisure time, Otis enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball and watching the Florida Gators. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Bertharee Brown, and five siblings, Charles, Ray, Herman and Elmer Brown and Diane McGuire.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Brown of San Mateo; children, Michael Brown (Corky) of Lake Butler, Traci Prescott (Tom) of San Mateo and Travis Brown (Jennifer) of High Springs; sister, Hilda Davis (Robert) and brother, Gary Brown both of High Springs; grandchildren, Mark Brown (Kara), Joshua Brown, Emma Price, Annabelle Price and Ava Brown; great-grandchildren, Averi and Easton Brown; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th at Johnson-Overturf Chapel with Bishop Michael Curtis presiding. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palatka. The family received friends Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m.

Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or SAFE Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 188, Hollister, FL 32147.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Otis’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

_______________

Louis Nelson Ergle

Louis Nelson Ergle, 93, formerly of Gainesville, passed away in Keystone Heights on January 15th.

Mr. Ergle was born on October 10, 1926 to the late W.H., Sr. and Missouri Long Ergle in Island Grove, Florida and had spent most of his life in Alachua County. He served during World War II in the United States Army as a firefighter and a sharp shooter. He worked for nearly 30 years in an infectious diseases research laboratory with the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Florida. He was a previous member of Forest Grove Baptist Church, Parkview Baptist Church in Gainesville and most recently in the community of believers at CrossPoint Church of Melrose. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.

Mr. Ergle is survived by his son, Rick Ergle (Sandy) of Keystone Heights; his grandchildren, Brittany (Trip) Roberts of Lubbock, TX; Phillip (Brittany) Ergle of Gainesville; Joshua Ergle of Gainesville, Tabitha (Jose) Alvarado of Lancaster, CA; and his one great-grandchild, Levi Jacob Roberts of Lubbock, TX. Louis is survived by his brother, Norman Ergle of Alachua; his sisters, Marie Crosby of Alachua and Diane (Paul) Hadsock of Fairbanks and many other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jean Bell Ergle in June of 2016; his father and mother, and seven siblings.

Funeral services for Mr. Ergle were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21st at the Parkview Baptist Church in Gainesville, with Rev. Rick Ergle and Rev. Greg MaGruder officiating. Interment followed at Forest Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Louis Nelson Ergle to the Mission Scholarship Fund at CrossPoint Church, Melrose.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________