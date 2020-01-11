Bell man is killed in vehicle/tractor crash Jan. 1

Share !



A young man from Bell was killed New Year’s Day when he was traveling south on CR 337 at NW 142 Street at 1:40 p.m. in Gilchrist County. Dilan Duran Munoz, 17, was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry south behind a 1978 John Deere tractor driven by Anthony Call Matthews, 57 of Trenton.

The crash occurred when the Camry collided into the rear of a trailer that was being pulled by the tractor on the highway. The Camry was pinned underneath the trailer still in the southbound lane of CR 337 facing south. Trooper Nettles of the Florida Highway Patrol reported the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Corporal Bontrager is conducting a Homicide Investigation involving this crash.