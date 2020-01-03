Duke’s Solar Farm outside Trenton completed

Share !



Duke Energy has finished construction on a 795-acre solar farm on the outskirts of northwest Trenton. The project was completed on time and is producing electricity.

The solar farm is located on five parcels of land that border US Highway 129, County Road 307A, SW 20th Avenue and SW 17th Court, a connector road between CR 307A and US 129.

According to Duke Energy representative, Danny Collins, Duke Energy purchased the proposed solar farm from a third party group, Trenton Solar, Inc. The lease on this solar farm is for 30 years. The solar panels are expected to last for 25 years of operation.

Almost 300,000 solar panels are turning daily to receive the highest volume of sunlight during the day and make little to no sound.

The solar farm in Trenton will provide power to about 23,000 homes according to a Duke Energy representative.

Around 300 area people were employed while the solar farm was built.