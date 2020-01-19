FDOT begins drainage improvement project in downtown Trenton

Share !



Work began this week on a much needed water drainage project in downtown Trenton that has been an ongoing problem for years. Most of the storm water in downtown drains to a retention pond that is located across from El Cocina Tex Mex Restaurant, at the end of NW 1st Ave. The current drainage pipes are not big enough to take care of the amount of water that comes through during a large rain event or storm. For many years water has backed up in several places on Main Street and in some cases flowed into businesses.

The Florida Department of Transportation released this information about the project last week. This project is expected to improve drainage near the intersection of Wade Street (State Road 26) and Main Street (U.S. 129) in Trenton.

Work will take place mostly on Main Street, Northwest 1st Avenue, and Northeast 1st Street, where crews will be installing new pipes and inlets along the roadways. This is expected to improve drainage during heavy rain events.

FDOT has hired Maer Homes, LLC, to complete the approximately $680,000 project. Work is expected to be completed this summer.

Motorists can expect mostly daytime work on Northwest 1st Avenue and Northeast 1st Street with limited lane closures, though some shoulder and sidewalk closures are to be expected. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

There are some nighttime lane closures expected on Wade Street during the project, and a detour is expected to be utilized periodically during a later phase of the project.