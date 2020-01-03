FDOT to Begin Resurfacing Project on U.S. 129 from Bell to Trenton

Share !



Work is expected to begin in early January on a project to resurface U.S. 129 between Bell and Trenton in Gilchrist County.

Construction is tentatively set to begin on January 6. The project will take place between just north of Northeast 11th Avenue (County Road 307A) in Trenton and just north of Bryant Avenue in Bell.

The Florida Department of Transportation has hired Anderson Columbia Company Inc., of Lake City, to complete the work. The $4.7 million project is expected to be completed in fall 2020, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Most project work will occur during daytime hours Monday through Friday. No lane closures are permitted from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to better accommodate motorists.

Traffic will be maintained in accordance with FDOT standard plans throughout the project. When lane closures are needed, drivers will be alerted in advance via portable, changing message signs. Lane closure and detour notices are available online at www.nflroads.com/trafficreport.

The Florida Department of Transportation urges motorists to always follow the speed limit and stay within the limits of orange cones and barrels while traveling through construction zones. More information about the project can be found at www.nflroads.com.