Hines takes home the Blue at Districts

Braley Hines of Trenton FFA wins Public Speaking at FFA District Competition. Braley Hines of Trenton FFA won First Place at districts in prepared public speaking contest. Braley’s speech was entitled Dig Deeper and it included an overview of the importance of soil conservation and BMP or best management practices that farmers are using to conserve natural resources.

Trenton FFA is also very excited to announce that their Opening and Closing Ceremonies team won First Place at District. OCC team members are Lois Bachle, Braley Hines, Wyatt Rodgers, Noa Myer, Caroline Martin, Kinsey Colley, Carsen McKenzie.

The Area II FFA District Competitions were held in Williston this year on Friday, January 17.

