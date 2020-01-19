January 16, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. Nov. 28, 2019 - Jan. 16, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Mark Arthur Schlussler

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST UNKNOWN ADDRESS: 4239 SE Robert Loop Road, Stuart, FL 34997

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before February 14, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Date: January 3, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

Mark Arthur Schlussler

4239 SE Robert Loop Road

Stuart, FL 34997

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY COURT DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-263

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF

TINA MAUPIN BLAIR

o/b/o A.B.M.,

Mother/Petitioner,

and

MICHAEL MAUPIN,

Father/Respondent.

_________________________/

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA:

To Each Sheriff of the State:

YOU ARE COMMANDED to serve this Summons and a copy of the Petition For Change of Name (Minor Child) in this law-suit on RESPONDENT, MICHAEL MAUPIN AT 4420 CANOE CREEK ROAD, ST. CLOUD, FL 34772.

Date: October 24, 2019.

Kendra Cathey

CLERK/DEPUTY OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint with the clerk of this court. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the court you must also mail or take a copy of your written response to the “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” named below

IMPORTANTE

Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene 20 dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, puede usted consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presenta su respuesta ante el tribunal, debera usted enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo como “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Demandante o Abogado del Demandante).

IMPORTANT

Des poursuites judiciares ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecu-tifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte cijointe aupres de ce tribunal. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger. Vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le relai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egale-ment, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie de votre reponse ecrite au “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Plaignant ou a son avocat) nomme ci-dessous.

PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone: 352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2019-CA-000011

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR NEW CENTURY HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-4,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MORGAN BRICE KINCAID; ET AL,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-000011 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR NEW CENTURY HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-4, is the Plaintiff, and MORGAN BRICE KINCAID; TONI R. KINCAID A/K/A TONI RACQUEL KINCAID; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONI R. KINCAID A/K/A TONI RACQUEL KINCAID; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendant, Todd Newton, County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 16, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 17 & 18, ROGERS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 4, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 9330 SW 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the

Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.

Alexandra Kalman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 109137

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails: akalman@lenderlegal.com

EService @LenderLegal.com

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA SOLID WASTE

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives notice that they are accepting Proposals for Self-Contained Compactors and Containers.

*Quantity needed 5 containers; 3 Power Units (3 installation set-up) *

Specific Details of the job are as follows:

30 Cubic Yard; 3/16 Body; Double end pick-up sump ramps; Full back door seal; 3-Phase UL listed power pack 10 HP; Closed hopper with dual doors per side and safety door interlock; Container guides and stops; Install of guides, stops, compactor and power packs; All product delivered to Gilchrist County Solid Waste, 1659 NW 10th Street, Bell Fl. 32619; Installation will be in 3 separate location within the county. Gilchrist County Solid Waste will provide delivery of units to each location at the county’s cost.

Sealed Proposals must be marked “Solid Waste Compactors” and will be received at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 S.E. First Street, Trenton, FL 32693 until 2:00 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. Electronic (Internet) or Facsimile (Fax) bids will not be accepted for this project.

Any questions regarding this RFP should be addressed in writing and submitted no later than, Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. to:

Bobby Crosby Gilchrist County Administrator 209 SE First Street Trenton, FL 32693 bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us.

All questions and the responses to these questions will be displayed on the county website at www.gilchrist.fl.us.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition,

and the right to re-advertise for bids when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Pub. January 16, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. January 16, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Joan A. Ortiz a/k/a Joann Ortiz (Deceased)

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST UNKNOWN ADDRESS: 5760 NE 51st Ter., High Springs, FL 32643

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before February 20, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Date: January 9, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Joan A. Ortiz a/k/a Joann Ortiz (Deceased)

5760 NE 51st Ter.

High Springs, FL 32643

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 16 and 23, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; VAR 2020-01 Jose Paz and Nelsa Pas; A request by Jose Paz and Nelsa Paz, husband and wife, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.0 acre at 4479 NW CR 342, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 35-08-14-0000-0006-0000.

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SUP 2002-02 A request by Marty Owens Bruce, owner, by Tarpons II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for a Special Use Permit for a 250-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.54 acres at 4040 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number:08-08-16-0000-0004-0000.

5:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner, SUP 2020-03 A request by Patsy Jane Coyne, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for a Special Use Permit for a 350-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 39.00 acres at SW 47th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 23-09-14-0000-0010-0000.

5:15 p.m. Robert Wells, Executive Director with Gilchrist Prevention Coalition; Drug Free Community Grant.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. January 16, 2020

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following trailer, 2006 CIMR VIN# 5PAHG32276C003999 and the following vehicle, 2015 RAM 3500 VIN #3C63RRHL8FG502997, will be sold at Public Auction on January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 1201 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. January 16, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on February 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’ 48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of

Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01’ 48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01’ 48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus, from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Dated: January 9, 2020

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, LLC.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 16 and 23, 2020

___________________