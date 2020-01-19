January 16, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Heather Charlene Dishman

Heather Charlene Dishman, age 37, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, January 9th at UF Shands in Gainesville.

Heather was born on June 11, 1982 to Charles and Murna Dishman in Hudson, FL and was a lifelong resident of Trenton. Heather loved watching her brother on the racetrack and enjoyed mud bogging.

She is survived by her parents, Charles and Murna Dishman of Trenton; her brother, Chad Dishman of Trenton and her grandmother, Mary Williamson of Bell.

Funeral Services for Miss Dishman were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Catherine Parham Hand

Catherine Parham Hand, 92, of High Springs, FL passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.

Catherine was born June 2, 1927 to the late Jay and Kate Edens in Easley, S.C., but had lived in High Springs since 1961, moving from Asheville, N.C. She was the a former buyer for Wilsons Department Store in Gainesville, had been the assistant manager at TG&Y in High Springs, and had been a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of High Springs.

She is survived by her daughter Brenda Forrester of Gainesville, FL, sons Ronnie Parham (Jenny) of Ft. White, FL, and Larry Parham of High Springs, FL, her grandchildren Will Forrester, Jeff Forrester (Tammy), Jennifer Parham Hudson (Blaine), her great-grandchildren Deuce Forrester, Lorelei Forrester, Evie Newman, and Wyatt Hudson, her beloved dog Chloe, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husbands C.R. “Bud” Parham and Marvin Hand, her brother John Edens, and her sister Edna McCrain.

Funeral services for Catherine will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of High Springs, with Rev. Gary DeBerry officiating. Interment will follow at the High Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida. Online guest book rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

____________________

Billy J. Hurst

Billy J. Hurst, age 74, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, January 9th at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville.

He was born on April 19, 1945 to Herman L. and Virginia Davis Hurst in St. Petersburg, FL and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Crystal River in 1992. Mr. Hurst proudly served his country in the US Army and was self-employed. He was of the Baptist faith and he enjoyed gardening and stock car racing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Addie Fulford. He is survived by his wife, Faye Fuller Hurst of Trenton; his three sons, Billy J. Hurst, Jr. and Brian (Dee) Hurst, both of Trenton and Bobby Ray Hurst of Crestview; his sister, Shirley (Terry) Bevard of AL and his two brothers, Herman Hurst of Bradenton and James Hurst of Columbia, AL.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hurst were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jamie Brock officiating. Interment followed at Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Sherry Annette

Rush Lindsey

Sherry Annette (Rush) Lindsey passed peacefully at her home in Bell, in the morning hours on Thursday, January 9th after an extensive and hard fought battle with cancer.

Sherry was born in Live Oak on April 13, 1964. She was a member of the Bell High School Class of 1982 and also graduated from the University of Florida focusing on Education. She later obtained her Master’s in Education Administration from St. Leo University. She began teaching in Old Town before returning to Gilchrist County where she spent well over thirty years in Education both at Bell Elementary and finally retiring as the Principal of her Alma Mater, good ole’ BHS. She was forever a Bulldog and certainly bled purple and gold.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, the late William Wilson “Bill” Rush. She is survived by her loving husband, Jay Lindsey of Bell. She and Jay worked and maintained the land they owned as well as farming hay all while she continued her work in Education. She is also survived by her children, Trent Shepherd of Bell, Kyle (Amy) Shepherd of Jacksonville, Kristen (Kevin) Lord of Old Town and Matt (Barbara) Lindsey of Hatchbend, they were the light in her eyes. Sherry is further survived by her mother, Geraline (Fowler) Martin of Sun Springs; her sister, Anita (Jon) Howard of Gainesville and her brother, Gerald Martin of Sun Springs. And of course, her four Grands that made her a GiGi … Julia, Ava, Greyson and Madeline, they brought her immense joy.

Sherry was a Christian, a member and a Sunday school teacher at Hatchbend Baptist Church. She spent the majority of her life in service to others, be it within the realms of her own family, caring for them extensively when they needed her most or with her school family and the thousands of lives she touched both as a Teacher and an Administrator. She was loyal, honest, hard-working and above all else, sincere. She leaves behind a legacy of fierce friendships and devoted diligence to her life’s work and those she loved.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 10th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Daniels Funeral Home in Branford. Funeral services were held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 11th at Hatchbend Baptist Church. Interment immediately followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Educational Foundation of Gilchrist County in Bell, FL.

Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Branford was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the on-line guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Elsie T. Sanders

Elsie T. Sanders, 88, of Bell, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away on January 19th in Gainesville.

Elsie was retired from Johnson and Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Michael) Gellispie; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Her final resting place is in St. Petersburg, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Royal Palm N. Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.

_______________

Cribbs Family

Card of Thanks

Thank you isn’t adequate to express our feelings for all the cards, visits, phone calls, food, flowers, kind words, stories about Daddy and the generous outpouring of love that you offered to us. We are truly a blessed family to have so many sweet friends.

The Lester Cribbs Family

________________

O’Steen Family

Card of Thanks

The O’Steen family would like to thank family and friends for all of the love and support we have received. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all the acts of kindness and sympathy. Thank you for the food, flowers, cards, visits and kind words spoken to our family regarding the passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Wendell O’Steen.

A special thanks to Pastor, Ricky Downing for his many words of comfort. And to Otis Evans and Rick Gooding funeral home for their professional arrangements and caring service.