January 2, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Marti Shewmaker Allen

Marti Shewmaker Allen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, early Monday morning, December 30th,

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th at 12:00 p.m. at Midway Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends and family after the memorial at the Woodman of the World building located on State Road 26, Trenton.

_______________

Joshua Anthony Barbree

Joshua Anthony Barbree, 25, lost his life to a sudden illness on December 15th.

Joshua was born December 22, 1993 in Florida and had lived in the Old Town area after moving here from Chattanooga, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Evelyn Barbree and Neil and Edna Eady; his sisters, Corina Eady and Jeniffer Eady and several aunts and uncles.

Joshua is survived by his mother, Wanda Barbree; his father, Timothy Eady; his brothers, James Barbree, Joseph Barbree, Tim Eady, and Donny Eady; his sisters, Lori Steiner and Rebekah Harmon and several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services for Joshua were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment followed at Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Edna Mae Bruce

Edna Mae Bruce, 92, of High Springs passed away December 25th.

Mrs. Bruce was born November 10, 1927 to the late Dellie and Della O’Steen in Gilchrist County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Spring Ridge Church of God.

Mrs. Bruce is survived by her sister, Martha Brown of High Springs; a niece, Donna Burch of Gainesville and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Prater Bruce and a nephew, Billy Brown.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bruce were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th at the Spring Ridge Church of God, with Pastor Dave Brown officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Horeb Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Eathelle Deason

Eathelle Deason, 100, of Steinhatchee, passed away on December 21st.

Mrs. Deason was born October 13, 1919 to the late Jeff and Minnie Lee Herring in Pinetta, FL, but had lived in the Steinhatchee area for over 60 years after moving there from Jacksonville. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Jena and had been a member the American Legion Post 291 Auxiliary, where she received a 50 year pin for her service.

Mrs. Deason is survived by her daughter, Gail Heidt; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Deason; four sisters; three brothers and one grandson.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd at the First Baptist Church of Jena, with Pastor Jeffrey Vaught officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Carla Carol Emery Eaton

Carla Carol Eaton (Emery), 79, of Trenton, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 16th at a nursing home. She was born on September 21, 1940 to the late Lawrence and Edith Emery.

She was married to Jack Eaton for 58 years. Before she retired she owned and operated All Trans Remanufacturing in Phoenix, AZ. She began operations in 1991 and it grew into a thriving business. Prior to moving to Arizona, she lived in Findley Lake, NY. There she was a top saleswoman for Maplevale Farms.

Carla loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She loved to travel with friends and family often, while living in New York. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, reading and listening to Elvis; as he was her favorite singer. Her favorite show was NCIS. She was funny, sarcastic and told you what she thought; whether you asked for her opinion or not. In her later years, she enjoyed going to casinos and spending time at her second home in Pine, AZ.

Carla is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edith Emery; her brother, Bryce Emery and her husband, Jack Eaton.

Carla is survived by daughters, Vicky (Gordon) MacArthur of AZ and Dawn Eaton of FL; her son, Steven Eaton of AZ; her sisters, Leah Lipchik, Charlotte (Jim) Carnes and Sherry (Bill) Skopow, all of PA; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Jack and Carla Eaton in the summer of 2020 in their home county in New York. Details to follow and will be announced on Carla’s Facebook page.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Evelyn Jones Green

Evelyn Jones Green, 77, passed away December 3rd at North Florida Regional Hospital under the care of Haven Hospice.

Evelyn was born February 12, 1942 in Bell, FL to the late C.V. Jones and Eileen Asbell Jones.

Sister Green was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Jennings Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bell. Evelyn loved the Lord and her church, she is now asleep in Jesus waiting for Him to come and take her home to forever be with the Lord.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

_______________

Lloyd Alvin McElroy

Lloyd Alvin McElroy, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of December 17th. Lloyd had fought an extended battle with leukemia.

He was born on March 2, 1934, in Trenton to Carlton Lawrence McElroy and Jemae Curry McElroy. He was raised a faithful Baptist who wouldn’t hesitate to make sure that those around him understood a God driven life. He graduated high school and fostered a love of numbers, then made a life with his only love, Jewel Quincey McElroy. His greatest pride and joy was in the family they created. From serving others through the sales of insurance, growing watermelons, keeping a regular garden and raising cattle, he lived a full life that served as a model to others. His life experiences were vast but his work ethic and will to fight carried him through more than a year in his fight against cancer. He knew there was a time for everything: a time to be stern, a time to love, a time to be humorous, a time to be serious, a time to live and a time to die. His faith in the Lord was ever present and he preached to all those around him, creating a lasting impact to anyone that came his way. He knew his ultimate destination. He lived life with purpose: making himself ready for the day (cap on top, button up shirt, jeans, boots and hair meticulously combed over), eating an Oreo with a Coke, tending his farm and preaching his wisdom on politics or religion.

To carry on his legacy is his wife, Jewel Quincey McElroy; three sons, Mikell and Brenda McElroy, Mitchell and Ginger McElroy and Miles and Michelle McElroy; 5 grandchildren, Marci McElroy Long, Miranda McElroy, Mason McElroy, Quincey McElroy and Ella McElroy. He was loved by many and will be remembered by all.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th at Watson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90TH Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 and designate for Chiefland Haven Hospice or online at beyourhaven.org.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Dale “Hillbilly” Arthur Necker

Dale Arthur Necker, also known as “Hillbilly” and “Papa”, 77, of Archer, passed away on Tuesday, December 17th surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Oelwein, IA on July 26, 1942 to Arthur and Betty Necker. He married Marlene Necker on June 1964. Dale retired as a welder from Rogers Welding after 38 years of employment. Dale was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Dale is survived by his spouse, Marlene Necker; children, Dan Necker (Laurie), Wendy Nourse (Ron), Mary Dennis (Jason) and Buddy (partner in crime); grandchildren, Randy McCumber (Karen), Lee McCumber, Shealea Bedner (Mike), Tabitha Denmark (Phillip), Daryl Nourse (Allyssa), Trisha Borders (Thomas), Susan Nourse, Brandon McClain and Christopher Fisher; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Lee Necker (Carol), Nick Necker, May Berry (Don) and John Necker.

He is predeceased by his parents; his children, Tammie Tryon (Gary) and Kenneth Necker; siblings, Barbara Johnston, Ben Blakeslee (Edie) and Billy Jo Necker.

A memorial service was held on December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the Archer Church of the Nazarene and officiated by Bill Gracy. The burial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family at 16479 SW 134th Ave., Archer, FL 32618.

_______________

Estelle Reeves

Estelle Reeves, 92, of Frankford, Deleware passed away on December 22nd at Haven Hospice in Chiefland. Mrs. Reeves was in Cross City visiting with her Florida family.

She was a homemaker for the majority of her life. She was a member of the Fenwick Island Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed playing solitaire, beachcombing and boating.

She is survived by her son, Lewis (Bonnie) Reeves of Dagsboro, DE; daughters, Shirley (Don) Begue of Cross City and Helen (Jim) Havens of Millsboro, DE; 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will take place at a later date in Delaware with interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sussex County.

Local arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Wesley Randall Watts

Wesley Randall Watts of Bell, passed away at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville on December 17th. He was 56 years old.

Wesley was born on March 25, 1963 in South Boston, VA to Harry and Kitty Watts and had been a resident of Bell since coming from Cullman, AL seven years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a construction supervisor.

Wesley is preceded in death by his father, Harry Feather Watts. He is survived by his mother, Kitty Muriel Watts of Largo, FL; his wife, Angela Barnette Watts of Bell; his daughters, Rebecca (Jonathan) Lynn and Melissa Mullinax, both of Bell; his sister, Carolyn Francis Watts of Largo; his brother, Harry Richard Watts of Largo; his grandchildren, Alee Jackson, Kiara Elliott and Emily Mullinax.

Services with Military Honors for Mr. Watts were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th at the Watson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Bell Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________