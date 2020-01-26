January 23, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Joan A. Ortiz a/k/a Joann Ortiz (Deceased)

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST UNKNOWN ADDRESS: 5760 NE 51st Ter., High Springs, FL 32643

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before February 20, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Date: January 9, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Joan A. Ortiz a/k/a Joann Ortiz (Deceased)

5760 NE 51st Ter.

High Springs, FL 32643

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 16 and 23, 2020

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH, JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on February 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’ 48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of

Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01’ 48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01’ 48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus, from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Dated: January 9, 2020

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group, LLC.

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 16 and 23, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On February 13, 2020 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Sherrie Kazee

Stacy Croft

Evelyn Jordan

Rusty Hammontree

Judy Lee

Lameia White

Carrie Parker

April McGee

Candi McDavid

Brooke Anthony

Publish January 23 and 30, 2020b

_______________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 1996 CHEVY S10, VIN #1GCCS1945T8127500, will be sold at Public Auction on FEBRUARY 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-2387.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on February 3, 2020 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2020-02

A request by Patricia Stevens, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 2.834 acres at 2288 NW 30th Lane, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 18-08-15-0000-0017-0043

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_______________

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida (the “City”), will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 or as soon thereafter as the same may be heard, at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693, on the proposed issuance by the City of its bonds in one or more series (the “Bonds”), in a principal amount not to exceed $5,500,000, the proceeds of which will be used to make a loan to Health Facilities, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Borrower”) for the purposes of: (i) refunding the Gilchrist County, Florida, First Mortgage Revenue Bonds, which were issued to (a) refinance outstanding indebtedness of the Borrower, the proceeds of which were used by the Borrower to acquire, construct, furnish and equip a 60 bed nursing home located at 7280 State Road 26 in Fanning Springs, Florida, known as the Tri County Nursing Home (the “Facility”) and obtain the certificate of need for a 21 bed addition thereto, and (b) construct, equip and furnish a 21 bed addition to Facility; (ii) financing the replacement of the roof, the acquisition and installation of a new air conditioning system and other capital improvements, and (iii) paying certain costs of issuance of the Bonds. The Facility will continue to be owned and operated by the Borrower after the issuance of the Bonds. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing, which will be the only public hearing held concerning the issuance of the Bonds. Any person desiring to present oral comments should appear at the hearing. Written comments may be submitted on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, to the City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. Attention: City Clerk.

The Bonds will not be general obligations of the City, the State of Florida, or any political subdivision thereof, but will be special, limited obligations of the City payable solely from the repayment of the City’s loan by the Borrower. No taxing power of the City, the State of Florida, or any political subdivision thereof will secure or support the Bonds.

If a person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at the subject meeting, he or she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based (Fla. Stat. Sec. 286.0105). In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person who may require special accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-463-2885 Ex 201 at least 72 hours prior the meeting date.

This notice is published pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.147(f) - 1.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-DP-00006

IN THE INTEREST OF:

C.H.J.R. (M) DOB: 08/29/2010

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: CHRISTOPHER HIGGS, SR.

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to C.H.J.R., a male child, born on August 29, 2010, for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable William E. Davis, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on WEDNESDAY, the 18th DAY OF MARCH, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., or as soon thereafer that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require and ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of January 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2020.

_________________

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on January 10, 2020:

H. Lee Mills (Helen Mills Trust) P. O. Box 778, Bronson, Florida 32621, permit# 2-075-221223-5. The project is located in Levy County & Gilchrist County, Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County and Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Sections 35 & 36, Township 11 South, Range 15 East, Section 4, 5, 8, 9 & 17, Township 12 South, Range 15 East, and Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 16 East, Levy County. The permit authorizes a Water Use Permit for Agricultural Classified Use at Mills Farm.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28¬106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B¬-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 26, 2019:

William C. Roberts, 7340 SW CR 232, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-221491-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.6732 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Sections 31 and 32, and Township 10S, Range 14E, Section 9 in in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on May 20, 2019:

Marites Padot, of Villasis, LLC, 7272 Cardinal Trail, Fanning Springs, FL 32693, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-232019-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 20, Township: 10 South, Range: 14 East, which includes a total project area of 6.38 acres and a total impervious surface area of 1.99 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 23, 2020

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2003 FORD F250SD VIN #1FTNW21F53EA13563 will be sold at Public Auction on February 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 1201 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. January 23, 2020