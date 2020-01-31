January 30, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Jack Thomas Rand

Jack passed away peacefully at his home in Gainesville on January 20th surrounded by his loved ones.

Jack was born on January 31, 1941 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Jack was a Navy veteran who loved golfing, fishing and spending time with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Ann Rand. He is survived by his three children, Terry Rand, Tonjia Rand and Jackie (Dennis) Holt; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was a wonderful man who will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Jeanne R. Smith

Jeanne R. Smith, born February 24, 1924, passed away on January 20th. She was married to the late L.C. Smith for 42 years. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Chiefland. She loved spending time with her two grandsons as they grew up.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Wooten (Billy) of Arcadia, FL; her son, Larry Smith of Cross City; her grandsons, Steven Johnson (Melissa) of Lexington, KY and Ralph Johnson, Jr. (Alana) of Arcadia, FL; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, DeKoda, Kyler and Mia Johnson all of Arcadia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Cathryn Yodushock; her husband, L.C. Smith; her sisters, Mary, Annie, and Francis; her brothers, Joseph and Michael; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Ellison-Smith.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22nd at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. John Sherrill and Bro. Ezra Bowen officiating. Interment followed in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Tillman Hugh Swilley

Tillman Hugh Swilley of Trenton passed away unexpectedly on January 23rd. He was the son of Hugh and Ruby Swilley. Tillman was a native of Levy County, except for his time in the service and for a few years in Starke, FL while managing Gold Kist. He resided on the Swilley homestead near Trenton.

Tillman was of the Christian faith. He was an Army veteran serving four years with most of that time in Germany. While in Germany, he had opportunities to advance his Army career and prepared for a lifetime in management. Tillman spent his life living and loving agriculture. He was an advocate for youth programs such as 4-H and FFA, the Future Farmers of America. He loved the 4-H motto, “To make the Best Better” and tried to live by this each day. He worked as an agricultural consultant and harvester most of his life, but also enjoyed raising beef cattle. Everyday he enjoyed what he did for a living, a true blessing that few get to experience in life. His passion for agriculture was matched only by the love he had for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Lisa M. Swilley (Alex Algarin) of Lutz, FL, Sherry L. Swilley (Errol Wilson) of Trenton; one granddaughter, Olivia Mariano of Lutz, FL; brothers, Doyle C. Swilley and David Niven Swilley both of Trenton; sister, Nada Ramona Beauchamp (James) of Chiefland and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Ruby Swilley; his son, Mark William Swilley; sisters, Janice Swilley and Rachel Chambliss; brother in law, Thomas Chambliss and brother, Roger Swilley.

Visitation for Tillman was Monday, January 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. The funeral service was held Tuesday, January 28th at First Baptist Church of Chiefland at 11:00 a.m. Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland is honored to serve the Swilley family.