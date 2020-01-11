January 9, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

b. 4.01 Student Progression Plan

c. 4.025 Academic and Career Planning

d. 5.05 Requirements for Original Entry

e. 5.101/D Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.12 Expulsion of Students

g. 5.13 Zero Tolerance for School Related Crimes

h. 5.25 Student Use of Cellular Telephones and Other Communication Devices

i. 5.40 Children of Military Families – New

j. 6.19 Certification of Administrative and Instructional Personnel

k. 8.01-Option 2 Safety

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. November 28, 2019 - January 16, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, also serving as the Planning & Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Swearing-in of Commissioners

1. Selection of Vice-Mayor

2. Committee Assignments

3. Resolution 2020-01;

Authorizing Check Signers

D. Unscheduled Guests E. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, December 9, 2019

2. November Financial and

Expenditure Reports

F. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2019-05; Comprehensive Plan Amendment, 2nd Reading

2. Ordinance 2019-06; Land Development Regulation Amendment; 2nd Reading

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Canvassing Board Meeting to immediately follow the Regular Commission Meeting. Canvassing board members are: Commissioners Marsha Hellams, Craig Ruede and Randy Rutter.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. January 9, 2020

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. January 9, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000040CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN A. ORTIZ A/K/A JOANN ORTIZ (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Mark Arthur Schlussler

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST UNKNOWN ADDRESS: 4239 SE Robert Loop Road, Stuart, FL 34997

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 8, Spring Ridge Ranchettes, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 2, Page 17 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before February 14, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Date: January 3, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk of the Court

Copies furnished to:

Mark Arthur Schlussler

4239 SE Robert Loop Road

Stuart, FL 34997

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 23, 2020 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2020-01

A request by Jose Paz and Nelsa Paz, husband and wife, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.0 acre at 4479 NW CR 342, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 35-08-14-0000-0006-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. January 9, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 23, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-02

A request by Marty Owens Bruce, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for a Special Use Permit for a 250-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.54 acres at 4040 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 08-08-16-0000-0004-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. January 9, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 23, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-03

A request by Patsy Jane Coyne, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for a Special Use Permit for a 350-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 39.00 acres at SW 47th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 23-09-14-0000-0010-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. January 9, 2020

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 5, 2019:

The Chemours Company FC, LLC, PO Box 753, Starke, FL 32091, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-007-216459-5, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0025 million gallons of groundwater for industrial use. This project is located in Township 5S, Range 22E, Section 24 in Gilchrist County

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 9, 2020

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 5, 2019:

WB Mathis, 3629 SW CR 341, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-219023-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2485 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 10 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 9, 2020

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 12, 2019:

Helen Mills Trust, PO Box 778 Bronson, FL 32621, has submitted an application to modify an existing Water Use Permit, number 2-075-221223-5, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.9209 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. The project is located in Township 10S-Range 14E-Section 22 in Gilchrist County and Township 10S-Range 14E-Section 26, Township 11S- Range 15E-Sections 35 and 36, Township 12S-Range 15E-Sections 4, 5, 8, 9, and 17, and Township 12S-Range 16E-Section 6 in Levy County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. January 9, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY COURT DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-263

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF

TINA MAUPIN BLAIR

o/b/o A.B.M.,

Mother/Petitioner,

and

MICHAEL MAUPIN,

Father/Respondent.

_________________________/

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF FLORIDA:

To Each Sheriff of the State:

YOU ARE COMMANDED to serve this Summons and a copy of the Petition For Change of Name (Minor Child) in this law-suit on RESPONDENT, MICHAEL MAUPIN AT 4420 CANOE CREEK ROAD, ST. CLOUD, FL 34772.

Date: October 24, 2019.

Kendra Cathey

CLERK/DEPUTY OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint with the clerk of this court. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may thereafter be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the court you must also mail or take a copy of your written response to the “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” named below

IMPORTANTE

Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene 20 dias, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificacion, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Una llamada telefonica no lo protegera. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podria ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, puede usted consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guia telefonica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presenta su respuesta ante el tribunal, debera usted enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo como “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Demandante o Abogado del Demandante).

IMPORTANT

Des poursuites judiciares ont ete entreprises contre vous. Vous avez 20 jours consecu-tifs a partir de la date de l’assignation de cette citation pour deposer une reponse ecrite a la plainte cijointe aupres de ce tribunal. Un simple coup de telephone est insuffisant pour vous proteger. Vous etes obliges de deposer votre reponse ecrite, avec mention du numero de dossier ci-dessus et du nom des parties nommees ici, si vous souhaitez que le tribunal entende votre cause. Si vous ne deposez pas votre reponse ecrite dans le relai requis, vous risquez de perdre la cause ainsi que votre salaire, votre argent, et vos biens peuvent etre saisis par la suite, sans aucun preavis ulterieur du tribunal. Il y a d’autres obligations juridiques et vous pouvez requerir les services immediats d’un avocat. Si vous ne connaissez pas d’avocat, vous pourriez telephoner a un service de reference d’avocats ou a un bureau d’assistance juridique (figurant a l’annuaire de telephones). Si vous choisissez de deposer vous-meme une reponse ecrite, il vous faudra egale-ment, en meme temps que cette formalite, faire parvenir ou expedier une copie de votre reponse ecrite au “Plaintiff/Plaintiff’s Attorney” (Plaignant ou a son avocat) nomme ci-dessous.

PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone: 352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of VIRAGENIX located at 4129 NW 16th Trail, Bell, FL 32619 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at TRENTON, Florida, this 31st day of December 2019.

Signed: ERIC VELA, Owner.

Pub. January 9, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2019-CA-000011

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR NEW CENTURY HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-4,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MORGAN BRICE KINCAID; ET AL,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October 30, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-000011 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR NEW CENTURY HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-4, is the Plaintiff, and MORGAN BRICE KINCAID; TONI R. KINCAID A/K/A TONI RACQUEL KINCAID; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONI R. KINCAID A/K/A TONI RACQUEL KINCAID; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendant, Todd Newton, County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 16, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 17 & 18, ROGERS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 4, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 9330 SW 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the

Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.

Alexandra Kalman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 109137

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails: akalman@lenderlegal.com

EService @LenderLegal.com

Pub. January 9 and 16, 2020