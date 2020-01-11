January 9, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Martha “Marti” Joyce Allen

Martha “Marti” Joyce Allen of Trenton, passed away on Monday, December 30th at her home. She was 52 years old.

Martha was born on April 17, 1967 to parents, Fred and Joyce Shewmaker in Wooster, OH and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Middlebourne, WV 10 years ago. She was a homemaker and mother and was a member of Midway Church of Christ.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Danny Allen of Trenton; her daughters, Jasmin (Josh) Smith of Ocala, Angel Allen and Victoria Allen (Trace Adkins), both of Trenton; her son, Jordan Allen of Trenton; her sisters, Sarah Rosado of Orlando and Suzi Shewmaker of Cape Canaveral; her brothers, James Shewmaker of Trenton and John Shewmaker of Orlando and her grandchild, Hudson Smith. As well as many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.

A memorial service for Mrs. Allen was held on Saturday, January 4th at 12:00 at Midway Church of Christ with Mr. Buddy Payne officiating. Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Lester Reginald Cribbs

Lester Reginald Cribbs, surrounded at home by his loving family, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2nd. He was 92 years old.

Lester was born on October 6, 1927 to Bry and Allie Cooper Cribbs in Wilcox. He served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army, and worked for CSX Railroad for 42 years until his retirement in 1988. He moved his family to Trenton in the late 50s where he lived until moving to Williston two years ago.

Lester is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Cribbs of Trenton; brothers, Don Cribbs of Gainesville, Claude Cribbs of Williston; sisters, Louise Williams of Athens, AL, Carrie Hartley of Ocala, Mae Tanner of Williston and Katherine Lane of Williston.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Betty Duke Cribbs of Williston; sons, Dave (Eunice) Cribbs of Williston and Bruce Cribbs of Alachua; daughter, Pat (Donnie) Watson of Williston; sister, Jean Hammock of Williston; grandchildren, Rob Cribbs, Pam Trawick, Angie Parnell, Carmen Bush, Brian Cribbs, Danny Cribbs, Matt Cribbs, Dana Salter, Daira Carr, Scott Cribbs and Taylor Cribbs; great-grandchildren, Ashley Bruce, Mackenzie Cribbs, Gage Cribbs, Sami Pittman, Jordan Aguirre, Colton Parnell, BJ Lamberson, Blake Bush, Billy Bush, Baylee Cribbs, Brayden Cribbs, Jeremy Cribbs, Jade Cribbs, Caleb Cribbs, Colt Cribbs, Dilyn Salter and Kason Carr; great-great-grandchildren, Leyton Bruce, Easton Pittman and Emersyn Aguirre.

Services in honor of Lester were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8th at the Williston Church of God. Interment followed the service at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston. The family received visitors on Tuesday, January 7th at the Watson Funeral Home Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 and designate for Chiefland Haven Hospice, or online at beyourhaven.org.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Mary Ardell Goss

Mary Ardell Goss, 83, of Chiefland passed away December 30th.

Mrs. Goss was born June 4, 1936 to the late Joseph and Alver Garrett in Warm Springs, Georgia, but she had lived in the Chiefland area for most of her life. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Mrs. Goss is survived by her son, James Kirven Goss, Jr. (Tammy); her granddaughters, Ashley Riley (Joe), Marie Giles (Craig), Krystal Sikes (Kody) and Amanda Nichols (Sean Fowler); her great-grandchildren, Brianna Whidden, Michael Whidden, Hannah Riley, Garret Riley, Kaelyn Giles, Mason Sikes, Zane Fowler, Zylen Fowler, Zaylen Nichols, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirven Goss, Sr,; her sons, Keith Goss and Walter Stanley; and her daughter, Carol Stanley.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goss were held at 1:00 p.m, Friday, January 3rd at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Rev. Travis Hudson officiating. Interment followed in Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Gloria S. Martin

Mrs. Gloria S. Martin, 55, of Bronson, gained her angel wings and went home to her heavenly father on January 3rd after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

She was born in Pompano Beach, FL on May 28, 1964 to Elizabeth “Betty” Sue Smith. She spent much of her life in the mountains near Sylva and Cullowhee, NC, and various areas of Florida. She moved to Bronson in 1998 to care for her aging grandmother, Dorcas Miles.

Gloria leaves behind a loving husband of 28 years, Kenneth Anthony Martin; two loving sons, Kenneth Alan Martin and Anthony James Martin; one beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Ashley Fay Martin, of Bronson.

She is also survived by a sister, Celida A. Davidson (Dan) of Rutland, VT and a brother, Alan K. Bruschi (Ashton), of Cullowhee, NC. Other surviving family members that will treasure her memory forever include mother-in-law, Elizabeth Martin; brother-in-law, David Martin (Colleen); sister-in-law, Marcella Piercey (John); aunts: Doralee (Ray) Blanton, Zora Jane Edwards, Barbara Ann Randleman; uncles, Oliver Edward Smith (Margie) and William Alvin Smith (Kathy); nieces and nephews, Matthew Stock, Michael Martin, Megan Martin, Ryan Stock, Amy Stock, Alan Victor Keith Bruschi and Ethan Davidson.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston. She worked for many years in retail, working her way up to management positions before becoming a stay at home mom to her beautiful sons. She also worked at High Hampton Resort in Cashiers, NC and many years at Hardees as the biscuit maker in both NC and FL. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, the US Naval Sea Cadets, the Bronson Middle/High School Marching Eagles Band Boosters and the Bronson Middle/High School Football Boosters. Most recently she was a substitute teacher for Levy County Schools.

Visitation with family and friends was Wednesday, January 8th from 6pm-8pm, at Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Sunday, January 12th from 6pm-8pm, at Appalachian Funeral Services, NC. Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, NC. Burial will follow at Old Field Cemetery, Sylva, NC.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Wendell O’Steen

Wendell O’Steen, 78, of High Springs, passed away December 28th. Mr. O’Steen was born March 2, 1941 to the late Orlando Tyre “Jack” and Euralee O’Steen in High Springs, FL.

Wendell was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Florida Rock and Sand in Homestead, FL for 23 years. He was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church and he was an honorary member of the Gilchrist County Sportsman Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, tinkering and building things. He loved spending time with his family. And did we mention he loved to hunt?

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Suzanne Hess O’Steen; son, Russell O’Steen (Bonnie) of Fort White; daughters, Tammy Trantham (Mike) of High Springs and Sylvia Hodge (Bryan) of Bell; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Wendy, Mikey, Maddie, Tyler, Mikayla, Patricia and Alli; brother, Larry O’Steen (Cynthia) of Fort White; mother and father-in-law, Mable and Bill Hess of High Springs and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ralph and Edwin.

Funeral services for Mr. O’Steen were held on January 4 at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, with Pastor Ricky Downing officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home. Online guest book rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.