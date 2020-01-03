Judicial wing of Gilchrist Courthouse damaged by water over the weekend

Share !



Employees at the Gilchrist County Courthouse arrived at work on Monday, December 30, to find water scattered throughout the Judicial wing. Roofing work had began on the Judicial wing of the Courthouse over the Christmas holidays. Apparently the roofers left the roof incomplete. With rain over the weekend and early hours of Monday morning, the rain water began to run down the walls.

The hallway had wet carpet with ceiling tiles crumbled at one end. Judge Sheree Lancaster’s office had water running down several walls with water puddling on the composite wood flooring. The sheetrock walls were also buckling from the water. Several places in the wing had crumbled ceiling tiles laying on the floor. At this time it appears that water damage occurred in the Judge’s Office, kitchen, jury room and hallway.

Perry Roofing of Gainesville are the contractors for the roofing project. It was reported that they were sending out a clean up crew to remove the water on Monday afternoon.