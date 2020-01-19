Lady Tigers defeat Bell

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers basketball team improved their record to 13-3 Friday night as they slammed the host Bell Bulldogs 56-16 in a District match up. The Lady Tigers selected Jordan Douglas, as the Player of the Game for Trenton. The sophomore Point Guard shot 19 points and provided 6 assists for the Lady Tigers in the victory. She added 4 of 5 free throws, 80% from the Free Throw line.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first period. Trenton’s aggressive game improved the Tigers’ edge to 38-7 at halftime. In the second half Trenton edged Bell 18-9 to take the 56-16 win.