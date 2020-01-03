Lake City man killed in Gilchrist County Friday

Share !



A Lake City man was traveling north on SR 47 near CR 340 on Friday at 6:20 p.m. in a Ford F-250 when the truck crashed into the rear of a utility trailer that was hitched to a 2012 Dodge Ram that was parked on the east shoulder of the highway. A passenger in the Ford truck was ejected from the over turning vehicle after it landed on a fence along the right-of-way. The man was flown to UF Health Trauma Center where he died at 7:57 p.m., reported Trooper McConnell of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Robert Flint, 28, of Branford was a passenger in the Ford truck being driven by Jimmy Skipper, 62, of Lake City when the crash happened. A pickup truck and utility trailer were parked on the east shoulder of the highway when a passenger in the Dodge truck was out on the east shoulder picking up a wheelbarrow that had fallen off of the trailer. The right front of the Ford truck crashed into the left rear of the parked trailer causing the trailer to disconnect from the truck. The Ford truck continued on the east shoulder and overturned several times before landing on a fence along the edge of the right of way. Robert Flint was reported to have not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Jimmy Skipper was transported to UF Health Trauma Center in Gainesville where he was treated for serious injury. The driver and passenger in the Dodge truck were not injured in this crash.

Trooper Beagle is conducting a Homicide Investigation and charges are pending the outcome of this investigation.