Local candidates filing Intentions to seek election to public office

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The Supervisor of Elections Office was busy Monday morning with a host of people signing intentions to seek public office during the 2020 Election.

County Commission, District 1, Sharon Akins Langford (Rep.) has filed her intent to seek re-election to the District 1 Seat, where she is the the incumbent.

County Commission, District 3 race there is no incumbent because Todd Gray chose not to seek re-election. Filing his intention to seek election in District 3, is Joseph Daniel Hart, Jr., (Rep.) of Bell. Ronald “Darrell” Smith, (Rep.) of Bell has filed his intent to seek the District 3 County Commission seat also.

County Commissioner Kenrick D. Thomas, (Rep.) of Trenton has filed his intention to seek the County Commission District 5 seat where he is the incumbent.

Property Appraiser, Damon C. Leggett, (Rep), of Trenton, has filed his intent to seek re-election to the Property Appraiser.

No one has signed an intent to seek the Clerk of Court position as of noon on Tuesday. The office is currently held by Clerk of Court Todd Newton.

Sheriff Robert D. (Bobby) Schultz, (Rep.) of Trenton, has filed his intent to seek re-election as Sheriff of Gilchrist County.

In the Superintendent of Schools race Ronda Adkins, (Rep.), Trenton has filed her intent to seek the Superintendent’s position.

Connie Sanchez (Rep.) of Trenton, has filed her intent to seek her current position as the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County.

In the Tax Collector’s race incumbent Michael E. McElroy, (Rep.) of Trenton, has filed his intention to seek the Tax Collector’s position.

In the School Board District 2 race, incumbent Susan P. Owens of Trenton, has filed her intention to seek re-election to the position, School Board members are Nonpartisan.

As of noon on Tuesday, January 7, no one had filed an intent for the School Board, District 4 position. Gina Geiger is the current School Board Member for District 4.

The petition card deadline for those candidates turning in petition cards is May 11. Those wishing to vote in the Primary Election must register by July 20, 2020. Those wishing to vote in the General Election must register at the Supervisor of Elections Office by October 5, 2020.

Early voting in the 2020 election will be August 8-15 for the Primary Election and October 24-31 for the General Election.

2020 Election days are August 18 for Primary Election and November 3 for the General Election.