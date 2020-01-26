Miss Alice White has 105th birthday

Share !



Alice White or Miss Alice as she is fondly known around Trenton, celebrated her 105th birthday last Friday, January 17. Miss Alice spent part of December and January at Ayers Rehab after she fell and broke her hip on December 19. She was delighted to come home just before her 105th birthday.

A family member said she was still doing all her own cooking and house cleaning before she fell.

Miss Alice spent her birthday visiting with family and friends who stopped by her home on Friday to wish her well and help her celebrate her birthday. Several reminisced about her wonderful homemade cakes such as her lemon cake which was a favorite of many who attended church with her through the years. She is also known for her special chicken and rice at both Ebenezer Baptist Church and Bethel AME Church. Miss Alice only stopped attending church about six months ago because walking had become more difficult for her.

One of Miss Alice’s hobbies was fishing. She has always loved to fish and she shared fond memories of fishing with her longtime friend, the late Suzie Gray, on the banks of the Suwannee River.

Her friends and family hosted a big birthday party for her on her 100 birthday back in 2015. She requested visits and no party this year. Miss Alice said with a smile, “I had one big party for my 100th and that is good enough.”

