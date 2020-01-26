Open House to be held for Suncoast Connector and Northern Turnpike Corridor in Levy

Share !



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host an Open House for the Suncoast Connecter and an Open House for the Northern Turnpike Corridor at the same time on Tuesday, January 28.

Levy County as well as Gilchrist County and Dixie County will be affected by these proposed large roads. The M-cores release stated, Open House for the Suncoast Connector and Northern Turnpike Corridor which are proposed as part of the Multi-Use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program. The Open House will include comment stations which will be open throughout the event to provide opportunities to write comments or submit them to a court reporter.

The release also stated, M-CORES is intended to encourage job creation, revitalize rural communities and provide regional connectivity using technology to enhance quality of life and provide public safety.

The Open Houses will be held at the College of Central Florida-Levy Campus, located at 15390 NW Highway 19, Chiefland, FL 32626. The college is located between Fanning Springs and Chiefland on US 19. The Open Houses will be held at the same time from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

If the citizens of this area would like to make their wishes known either in favor or against these roads coming through this area of the state this open house is one way to let your feeling be known. You can also write Beth Frady Communication Director at 605 Suwannee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0450 or email FDOT.Listens@dot.state.fl.us. This Open House will be a way to learn more about the proposed roads but it will not detail the exact route.

There is a Suncoast Corridor Community Open House planned for June 11, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Gilchrist Woman’s Club in Trenton. The Suncoast Corridor includes eight counties with a total population of around 286,827. It will effect 21 cities and towns, it will take up 5,635 square miles of land area.