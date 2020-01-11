P K Yonge hands Lady Tigers third loss

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers traveled to Gainesville last Friday night to challenge the PK Yonge Lady Blue Wave basketball team. The Tigers were unable to score with the 3A power as the host handed Trenton a 45-61 defeat.

Trenton’s Bri Becker was selected the Lady Tigers Player of the Game as the sophomore shooting guard scored 13 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, had 4 steals and 3 assists. Trenton’s Janiyah King shot 19 points and had 8 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. She also shot 75% from the free throw line making 3 of 4 shots. Samarie McHenry also shot 75% from the free throw line for Trenton.

Trenton played an uphill battle the entire night as the Blue Wave took a lead 28-18 at halftime. In the second half the Blue Wave outscored Trenton 33-27 to take a 61-45 win.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Bell on Friday night to take on the Lady Bulldogs. This game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Trenton will travel to Hilliard on Saturday to face the Red Flashes. The Tigers will travel to Ft. White on January 14 to play the Indians at 6:30 p.m. Go Tigers!

