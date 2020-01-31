Ronda Adkins announces her candidacy for Gilchrist County School Superintendent

Share !



To the citizens of Gilchrist County, my name is Ronda Adkins, and I would like to take this opportunity to formally announce my candidacy for the office of Superintendent of Schools for Gilchrist County and humbly ask for your support.

I am married to Terry Adkins, and we have called Gilchrist County our home for over 38 years. We have been blessed with five wonderful children – April (Jim) Akins, Buddy (Ashley) Adkins, Stacy (Colby) Myers, Travis Adkins, and Trace (Victoria Allen) Adkins all of who graduated from the Gilchrist County School system and continue to reside in Gilchrist County. We also have eleven grandchildren in which nine are currently in the Gilchrist County school system. With that being said, I have an invested interest in our school system and the continued success of the students of Gilchrist County.

As an educator/administrator in the Gilchrist County school system I have been witness to the great strength and flexibility of our teachers, the hard work and dedication of our children, the sacrifice and involvement of our parents, and the unfaltering support of our amazing community. I have worked for the Gilchrist County school system for 27 years in the following capacities: Headstart teacher (Trenton Elementary), ESE Varying Exceptionalities teacher (Trenton Elementary), Prek Special Needs teacher (Trenton Elementary), Kindergarten teacher (Trenton Elementary), 3rd grade teacher (Trenton Elementary), Reading Coach (Bell Elementary), District Elementary Reading Coach (Trenton/Bell Elementary), Assistant Principal (Bell Elementary), Assistant Principal (Trenton Elementary), and currently Principal (Trenton Elementary). It was an honor in 2006 when I was selected by my peers as Trenton Elementary Teacher of the Year. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Primary and Elementary Education, a Masters in Educational Leadership K-12, a Specialist in Educational Leadership K-12, and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership K-12. As my children were growing up, I was actively involved in many outside extra-curricular activities including the Gilchrist County Recreational League, Gilchrist County 4-H, Suwannee River Fair, Girl Scouts, and was the sponsor of many extra-curricular school activities including Safety Patrol, Yearbook, Cheerleading, and Class Sponsor.

Our job as educators and parents is to prepare students for a future that we can’t foresee. Our focus has to be not only on knowledge, but also on skill. We want our children to be able to succeed in college/career, get good jobs, and be successful well-rounded adults. Gilchrist County schools have continued to be rated at the top in the state of Florida, and my goal is to continue that success. I want our teachers and staff to be driven and to feel appreciated, our students to feel inspired and encouraged, and our community to be proud of the education that our children are receiving, all while keeping our schools a safe place to learn and grow. I would appreciate your consideration and support, and invite you to join me on this journey to lead our school system onto greater successes. Education is my passion and the students, teachers, and community of Gilchrist County deserve only the best from whoever is elected in this position.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronda Adkins

