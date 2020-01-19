Special Trophies to be awarded at the 2020 Walk-A-Thon on Feb. 1

Share !



Two shiny new trophies will be awarded at the 2020 The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County’s annual Walk-a-Thon. These revolving trophies will be awarded to the school which raises the most money and the business that raised the most money. Each trophy has a plate where the winners names and the year will be engraved. Each year these trophies will spend the entire year at the winning school or business. Next year they will move to the location of the 2021 winners.

Damon Leggett said he and the Foundation Board of Directors feel the new trophies will bring a fun new aspect to the Walk-a-Thon this year. The event features business teams and school teams who have an ongoing good natured competition which continues from year to year. Damon Leggett who has served as the President of the Education Foundation since 2013, stated, “I don’t know of another non-profit group that has helped more Gilchrist County residents than the Education Foundation.” Gilchrist County students only have to have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and 75 hours of approved community service to receive a scholarship, students are reminded that the deadline for a scholarship application is February 28.

Registration for the 2020 Walk-A-Thon will open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, with the opening ceremonies to follow at 9:00 a.m. The walk and run will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Participants can walk, run, bike, wheelchair, skate, roller blade, or push a stroller along the course down the Greenway. The Foundation will also hold a 5K Fun Run in conjunction with the Walk-A-Thon.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy this fun, worthwhile event. For more information, call Marti at (352) 262-1829.