Superintendent Rob Rankin will not seek re-election

To the Citizens of Gilchrist County, It has been an honor to serve and lead our school district since 2012. However, I have decided to not seek re-election and will retire this November.

We have a school district that has been able to keep its rich academic tradition and remain one of the top in the state, year in and year out. I am also pleased how well our extra-curricular programs perform in the district and how strong we compete against other districts across the state.

I have been blessed to work with a great staff and teachers during my tenure.

I am proud of the 30 plus years of working in education and pray that God continues to bless the Gilchrist County School District, as well as its staff and students in the future.

Sincerely,

Rob Rankin, Superintendent

Gilchrist County School District