Terry Trail seeks Tax Collector position

I, Terry E. Trail, would like to announce my candidacy for Tax Collector of Gilchrist County. I have been privileged to serve our community for the last 21 years in the Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s Office.

Originally hired by the Honorable Winfred “Wimpy” Welch on January 2, 1999. In 2011, I became the Assistant Tax Collector under the direction of the Honorable Marilyn Bruce and remained the Assistant Tax Collector under the direction of the Honorable Barbara Merritt.

On February 2, 2019 the Honorable Barbara Merritt retired, I served as “Interim” Tax Collector for Gilchrist County, until an appointment of Tax Collector was made on July 26, 2019.

During my 6 months, as “Interim” Tax Collector, I immediately began working with FLHSMV to get Driver’s License approved for Gilchrist County. After several months of meetings and gathering vital information, our County was approved for Driver’s License. However, the contract could not be signed with FLHSMV until an appointment of Tax Collector was made. I presented the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners the first draft of the 2019-2020 Budget, with the Driver’s License included in the budget - which was later approved by due process.

I received Certification from the State of Florida as Certified Florida Collector Assistant in 2007 and held that Certification until I had to resign in order to run for Tax Collector, my last day in office being January 22, 2020. The Certification will be reinstated when in office. I have been honored to be the Chairperson of the North Florida Tax Coalition since 2017.

My goal is to be able to serve our community in every way possible, as I have for the past 21 years in the Tax Collector’s Office. This has been more than a career to me, it has always been my heart, and my passion to work for you. If elected, I will continue to give you the professionalism, confidence and compassion to which you are accustomed, as we move forward providing you with the excellent customer service that you deserve.

Visit my website at www.terrytrailfortaxcollector2020.com, email me at ttrailfortaxcollector2020@gmail.com, or call 352-210-6481.

Terry E. Trail,

Serving you for the past 21 years.

Experience is the Difference!