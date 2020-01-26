Trenton breezes past Chiefland in girls basketball

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers welcomed the Chiefland Indians Friday night, January 17, to THS as the host breezed past their rival opponent in delivering them a 64-17 defeat. Trenton’s Kinsey Akins was selected the Player of the Game for the (16-3) Lady Tigers as she hit 15 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and picked off 5 steals for the Tigers. She also shot 75% from the free throw line making 3 of 4 shots.

The Lady Tigers were in control from the opening jump as they took a 23-1 lead in the first period and 39-8 spread at halftime. The Lady Indians scored 9 points in the second half to Trenton’s 25 to give the Tigers a commanding 64-17 victory.

Trenton host Branford on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers will challenge the Wildwood Wildcats on Thursday night. Trenton will host Oak Hall on Friday night with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will face Highland Christian Academy in Valdosta, GA on Saturday with tip-off set for 4 p.m. GO Tigers!