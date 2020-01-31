Trenton defeats Oak Hall

Share !



Trenton girls defeat Oak Hall of Gainesville to improve to 18-4 overall. The Lady Tigers welcomed the Oak Hall Eagles to Tigers’ gym on Friday night, January 24, as they soundly defeated the visitors 59-46. The Lady Tigers’ Samarie McHenry was selected the Player of the Game as the junior forward shot 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in the non-conference victory.

The Lady Tigers controlled this game from the first period as they held a 31-18 lead at halftime. The two teams battled in the second half each scoring 28 points as the Lady Tigers took the 59-46 victory.

Trenton will host Interlachen on Friday night in the final regular season home game. The Lady Tigers will host the District 6 girls basketball tournament on Thursday and Friday, February 6 and 7. See the tournament bracket on Page Four. Go Tigers!

